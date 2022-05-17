Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race

Political newcomer Carrick Flynn is setting fundraising records in the Democratic race for a congressional nomination.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Oregon voters are now used to seeing political ads from Carrick Flynn.

The congressional candidate said he grew up in poverty leading him to spend years of his life working to help impoverished nations.

“My family never really recovered from the homelessness that came after the flood I experienced when I was 9 years old, and I don’t really want any child to go through that,” Flynn said.

Flynn also advised Congress and the White House on pandemic planning, but it’s his political fundraising that has caught the attention of government spending research group Open Secrets.

Open Secrets government spending researcher Andrew Mayersohn said he has received a number of request to look into Flynn’s fundraising. He found the political novice received $10.2 million from one super PAC. The Protect Our Future PAC is backed by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.

“They spent more on his candidacy than any other super PAC has ever spent on a single House primary,” Mayersohn said.

Flynn has also received $1 million from the House Majority PAC tied to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Open Secrets said it’s unusual for that PAC to invest so much money in a primary race.

“While they have spent small amounts on in the past, it’s usually not been more than 100 thousand dollars, and they’ve spent more than $1 million on this race,” Mayersohn said.

Flynn said he has never spoken to Pelosi, or Bankman-Fried. He said he has worked on pandemic planning with Sam’s brother Gabe Bankman-Fried and speculates that was a reason for the record contribution.

The House Majority PAC Communications Director CJ Warnke sent the statement:

Flynn’s opponent, Oregon State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), points to her track record working on state abortion rights and limiting carbon emissions.

“I have really been serving this community and delivering for this community on a number of issues that are important to the voters of the sixth congressional district,” Salinas said.

The new district seat is expected to be a challenge for Republicans to win in November’s general election. Polling analysis group 538 reports it leans Democrat by 7 points.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
Black bear rescued in Roanoke.
Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April
No public health threat determined after Roanoke hepatitis case
WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday

Latest News

A Look At Virginia's Search For Gold
Brad Creasy
Bedford Fire Department Chief appointed to Governor’s office, leaves department
Virginia flag
Youngkin order flag order for Sunday’s Peace Officers Memorial Day
Ursula Gruenewald, a resident of Acworth, Ga., cast her ballot at an early voting site on...
In early primaries, voters favor polling places over mail
A few of the many signs at the "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest in support of abortion rights in...
Hundreds come out for “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest in downtown Roanoke