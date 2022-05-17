Hometown Local
Danville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting

Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, wanted by the Danville Police Department
Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, wanted by the Danville Police Department(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is searching for a male suspect for his involvement in a shooting Tuesday morning that left one man dead, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police say they responded at 9:31 a.m. to an apartment complex at 1575 Richmond Blvd for a call of a man being shot outside his apartment.

The person of interest has been identified as 24-year-old Andrew Jovanni Menjivar. Police believe Menjivar left the apartment complex on foot, still in possession of a handgun wearing a white tank top style t-shirt. Police say they are actively searching for Andrew Menjivar at this time, including using trained K9 for tracking.

The early investigation shows the deceased and the suspect were acquaintance’s and the shooting wasn’t a random act, nor did it have any gang-related nexus, according to police.

Anyone with information on Manjivar’s location or has information about the homicide is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

