Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren added to Elmwood Park concert series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced some performance additions to its 2022 schedule in Roanoke.

Daryl Hall of pop duo Hall and Oates is scheduled to perform August 5 at Elmwood Park with special guest Todd Rundgren as part of the Bud Light Vinyl Vault Concert Series. Both are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Hall’s tour is his first solo tour in a decade, in support of the release of BeforeAfter, a solo retrospective featuring 30 songs spanning all five of his solo albums.

Rundgren is known for his hits such as “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light,” as well as his work with Utopia and other artists. He also produced Meat Loaf’s debut album, “Bat Out of Hell.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20, 2022 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com , by phone at 1-866-HDG–TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

Headed to Berglund Center September 21 is “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a new live stage show version of the TV game show seen on WDBJ7. In the show, guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself, according to the promoters. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win prizes including $10,000 or trips to Paris or Hawaii.

“This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio,” said Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television. “We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna.”

Standup comedian Nate Bargatze will perform at the Berglund Center November 19.

Bargatze has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and with Conan O’Brien and at comedy festivals, as well as touring as a headliner. He was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians,” one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, and as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015. His debut album, “Yelled at by a Clown,” reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and the top ten of Billboard’s Comedy Charts.

