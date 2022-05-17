Fifth annual ‘Hustle for the Homeless 5K’ coming to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Least of These Ministry is bringing the fifth annual “Hustle for the Homeless 5K” through the streets of downtown Roanoke on Saturday, May 21.

The event helps the organization continue to offer services such as showers, laundry and housing, to those living on the streets of the Roanoke Valley.

“The purpose of the Hustle for the Homeless is two-fold,” says founder of the ministry, Dawn Sandoval. “The first purpose is to create awareness for the issue of homelessness in the Roanoke Valley. The second is to raise money so we can continue offering resources to our unsheltered friends and hopefully help them find affordable housing.”

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. at 321 Marshall Avenue near First Baptist Church, participants can either run or walk by historical landmarks and more. A virtual option is also available.

Online registration completed by Friday, May 20 is $30 per person. The day-of and onsite entry fees are $40. Awards will be presented for the top three men and women finishers and for different age groups.

