Maggie Peterson, ‘Charlene Darling’ on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ dies at 81
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Maggie Peterson, whose character on “The Andy Griffith Show” developed a memorable infatuation with Mayberry sheriff Andy Taylor, has died, her family said Monday. She was 81.
A post to her Facebook page said Peterson died in her sleep on Sunday with her family present.
According to the post, Peterson’s health took a turn for the worse when her husband, Gus Mancuso, died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 at age 88.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.