Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Maggie Peterson, ‘Charlene Darling’ on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ dies at 81

Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson(Maggie Peterson "Charlene Darling" 1941-2022 Facebook Page)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Maggie Peterson, whose character on “The Andy Griffith Show” developed a memorable infatuation with Mayberry sheriff Andy Taylor, has died, her family said Monday. She was 81.

A post to her Facebook page said Peterson died in her sleep on Sunday with her family present.

According to the post, Peterson’s health took a turn for the worse when her husband, Gus Mancuso, died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 at age 88.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday
Courtesy: Restaurant's Facebook page
The Roanoker restaurant closing after 81 years
Shooting
One person dead after shooting in Pittsylvania County
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
Courtesy: Berglund Center
Blue Man Group show postponed until Monday

Latest News

Virginia Military Institute 2022 Spring Commencement
With company prospecting in central Virginia, a state panel is now considering the potential...
State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia
A Look At Liberty Softball's Regionals Quest After Matchup Announcement
A Look At Liberty Softball's Regionals Quest After Matchup Announcement
Melissa Newman's 10-month-old son Sawyer needs a special kind of formula that has become...
Roanoke mom shares infant formula shortage struggle