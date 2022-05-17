Maggie Peterson, ‘Charlene Darling’ on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ dies at 81

(WDBJ) - Maggie Peterson, whose character on “The Andy Griffith Show” developed a memorable infatuation with Mayberry sheriff Andy Taylor, has died, her family said Monday. She was 81.

A post to her Facebook page said Peterson died in her sleep on Sunday with her family present.

According to the post, Peterson’s health took a turn for the worse when her husband, Gus Mancuso, died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 at age 88.

