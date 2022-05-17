Shelters want owners to remember pet care as temperatures rise

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As the temperature climbs, so should our awareness for the health of our pets.

Folks from the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter want to remind us that leaving them in a car that’s not running for just a few minutes can get very hot quickly. It’s also important to prioritize their paws while on walks.

“The concrete, just rule of thumb, put your hand down and see how hot it is,” explains Stacy Epperson with the Friends of the Bedford County Animal Shelter. “The amount of heat that goes through their body, that can also cause heat stroke, burns, blisters. You really need to think about your feet barefoot on the ground and see ‘would this be something I’m comfortable with?’ because that’s exactly what your pet is experiencing.”

She also says to walk animals on the grass and in the morning and evening instead of in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.