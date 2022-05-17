Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The sounds of the annual Lyrics on the Lake music festival will not fill the air at Smith Mountain Lake this summer.

Organizers posted the update online recently.

According to Mango’s Bar and Grill, time commitment and medical issues were disrupting organizers. The restaurant is disappointed the decision to cancel was made, but says it was for the best.

“We’re very disappointed it came to this this year,” said Jason Hodnett, Mango’s general manager. “The best choice was to cancel it this year instead of putting on a lackluster festival without the organization that it needed.”

Hodnett says despite the cancelation, music will still be played around the lake. He says artists have already committed to being at SML, with some still coming to Mango’s.

“We built some really good friendships, some relationships with a lot of these artists, so, a lot of them are still coming. They’re gonna just play multiple venues around the lake. They will be playing here as well,” said Hodnett.

But the cancelation raises a question over if business will be lost or not. Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House says summer is usually busy anyways.

“We’re getting ready to hit the busy season so hopefully the Lyrics on the Lake, it won’t be a big impact on us, but, it’s always somewhat of an impact,” said Kevin Gray, co-owner.

Hodnett says Mango’s shouldn’t lose business, however, Children’s Miracle Network will miss out on the money it would usually get from the event.

“For our side of things, it really won’t be too big of an impact, just more the impact of not helping out the charity and adding that aspect to it,” said Hodnett.

The good news, Hodnett says, is that Lyrics on the Lake is planned to go on next year.

