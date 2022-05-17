Temperatures soar late this week

Sunny, dry through midweek

Next storm chance early Thursday

BIG warmup in store for late this week

TUESDAY

A cold front moved through late yesterday allowing drier weather to build in. This means more sunshine today, but it will be breezy at times. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s through midweek. With lower dew points, it should also feel a lot less humid over the next couple of days.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Look for plenty of sunshine Wednesday along with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s once again. By Wednesday night, another chance of showers and storms push back in from north to south which may linger into early Thursday morning before clearing out. Thursday will feature increasing sun late in the day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

A front moves into the region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with scattered showers. (WDBJ7)

FIRST 90s OF THE YEAR COMING

Get ready for a MAJOR warm-up by the end of the week. Friday will likely be our first 90 degree day for some places of the season. Upper 80s and low 90s are on tap even into Saturday. Any outdoor plans or graduations this weekend? You’ll want to have the H2O and the sunblock nearby! The UV Index will be in the very high range.

Temperatures soar toward Friday as highs approach the low to mid 90s. (WDBJ Weather)

