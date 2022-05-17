Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Temperatures soar late this week

Many areas may see the first 90s of the season Fri-Sat
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunny, dry through midweek
  • Next storm chance early Thursday
  • BIG warmup in store for late this week

TUESDAY

A cold front moved through late yesterday allowing drier weather to build in. This means more sunshine today, but it will be breezy at times. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s through midweek. With lower dew points, it should also feel a lot less humid over the next couple of days.

Download the WDBJ7 weather app to get your hometown forecast.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Look for plenty of sunshine Wednesday along with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s once again. By Wednesday night, another chance of showers and storms push back in from north to south which may linger into early Thursday morning before clearing out. Thursday will feature increasing sun late in the day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

A front moves into the region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with scattered showers.
A front moves into the region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with scattered showers.(WDBJ7)

FIRST 90s OF THE YEAR COMING

Get ready for a MAJOR warm-up by the end of the week. Friday will likely be our first 90 degree day for some places of the season. Upper 80s and low 90s are on tap even into Saturday. Any outdoor plans or graduations this weekend? You’ll want to have the H2O and the sunblock nearby! The UV Index will be in the very high range.

Temperatures soar toward Friday as highs approach the low to mid 90s.
Temperatures soar toward Friday as highs approach the low to mid 90s.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
Black bear rescued in Roanoke.
Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke
No public health threat determined after Roanoke hepatitis case
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April
WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday

Latest News

We could have the first 90s for some areas by Friday and Saturday.
Big heat coming late this week
Isolated to even scattered severe weather possible over our area today.
Monday, May 16 Midday FastCast
Scattered showers and storms develop.
Monday, May 16 Morning FastCast
A strong cold front moves in tomorrow bringing a chance for isolated severe storms in the...
More summer-like storms on tap for Monday