Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school

School with police lights
(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police and Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the discovery of two unloaded guns Tuesday at Westside Elementary School.

The guns were found by school administration and a school resource after the school received a report of a weapon on school property, according to a Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson, who says school administration is cooperating fully with the investigation, saying “Disciplinary action, as appropriate, will be taken.”

No information has been provided about the circumstances behind the guns’ presence or who took them to the school.

Counseling is available for students who need to talk with someone, according to the school system. Normal instruction and testing are continuing, and dismissal will take place as normally scheduled at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
Black bear rescued in Roanoke.
Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April
No public health threat determined after Roanoke hepatitis case
WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday

Latest News

Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, wanted by the Danville Police Department
Danville police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
Virginia school nutrition professionals
USDA Food and Nutrition Service awards nearly $1 million training grant to Virginia Department of Education
Tuesday Midday Update
Hall and Oates perform at the Allstate Arena on Monday, May 15, 2017, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo...
Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren added to Elmwood Park concert series