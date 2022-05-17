Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman

Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THONOTOSASSA,Fla. (WFTS) - Bodycamera video shows the moment a Florida woman who suffers from dementia was rescued by a police K-9 and its handler on Monday.

Candace Gray was located in a heavily wooded area near the Hillsborough River State Park.

“We didn’t know where to look. We had already been looking all over we couldn’t find her,” family member Dana Gray said.

Family says Candace Gray never made it home Saturday evening. She was walking from a family member’s house and became disoriented.

Deputies discovered Candace Gray the next morning about 250 feet from her home.

She had scratches and bruises and was airlifted out of the woods to a nearby elementary school then transported to a hospital.

“When you see her, you see how nearly unresponsive she is, how dehydrated she is that she lost her mobility and couldn’t even walk on her own accord,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “There’s no doubt in my mind there wasn’t much time left.”

Candace Gray remains hospitalized, but is expected to be just fine.

“I couldn’t thank each and every one of them, but I’d like to now, like to thank each one of them,” Dana Gray said.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
Black bear rescued in Roanoke.
Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April
No public health threat determined after Roanoke hepatitis case
WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday

Latest News

School officials at Colerain High School confirmed the signs were posted May 5 and then shared...
‘Blacks only,’ ‘whites only’ signs posted on Ohio high school water fountains, parents say
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience
Mornin' Home Makeover with Jonathan Miller
Mornin' Home Makeover with Jonathan Miller
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins