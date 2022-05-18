Hometown Local
7@four spotlights Grandin Theatre’s 90th birthday

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The entire 7@four show was done live from Grandin Village Wednesday, May 18 in honor of the Grandin Theatre’s 90th birthday.

Check out each segment from the special show below.

When you’re in the Grandin area, know that you can explore Grandin Village for $30. A variety of businesses invite you in for a bite, an afternoon of shopping, or just for fun with friends.

WDBJ7 takes a look inside a handful of stores that make the neighborhood unique to see just how far $30 can go.

The adventure features coffee at Little Green Hive, shopping at Too Many Books, lunch at Roanoke Co+op, a game of pool at Community Inn, and a sweet treat at On the Rise Bakery.

