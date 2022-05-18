Hometown Local
Central Virginia police work checkpoint reminding drivers to wear seatbelts

A driver goes through the checkpoint Wednesday.
A driver goes through the checkpoint Wednesday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Central Virginia police are raising awareness about a safety feature every car has.

Wednesday, Lynchburg-area police held a checkpoint along Route 29 reminding drivers about Click It or Ticket. The campaign is targeted at reminding drivers to put their seatbelts on.

Lynchburg Police tell WDBJ7 it’s a simple thing everyone can do to save lives.

“Not having a seatbelt on is one of the number one leading causes of fatal crashes in Virginia as well as nationally. The other two are alcohol as well as speed,” said Lisa Singleton with the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police also thanked every driver who had seatbelts on.

