Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is apologizing for taking a gun in his...
North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is apologizing for taking a gun in his carry-on bag to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.(Source: Cropped Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Madison Cawthorn’s unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

