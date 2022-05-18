Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madison Cawthorn’s unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

