EARLY YEARS: Roanoke City Public Schools prepares for student job fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You don’t have to go far to see Help Wanted signs.

Jobs are available, and Roanoke City Public Schools have plenty of young talent to offer.

“To be able to connect our students with the employers in the region. It’s very important. It does fill a gap. It fill the needs, not only for our students, but for our employers, as well,” says Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White.

Superintendent White says more than 70 employers have signed up to participate in next week’s RCPS Works Job Fair.

“We have industries from banking, construction, the city of Roanoke, RCPS, so we have restaurants- all various kinds of industries will be represented there, says White.

Whatever they’re looking for-- whether it’s summer employment, after school or internships- student applicants should find it.

White says the job fair will help students make connections, and build important life skills.

“We’re working with our students so that we can hold their hands through the process. We are making sure we have a worker’s permit table there. We are teaching them how to show up for an interview, how to show up professionally, helping them with professional dress, what to say, how to present themselves well,” says White.

Lessons that will benefit students for a lifetime.

The RCPS Works Job Fair is happening Monday, May 23rd from 4 until 7 pm at the Berglund Center.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.