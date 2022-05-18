Hometown Local
Grand jury says no to charges in Danville shooting death

Court gavel
Court gavel
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A grand jury says there’s not enough evidence for charges to be filed against a man shot to death by another man in Danville in April.

Shafi Yassin Rasheed, 20, was shot at an apartment complex April 16. Police said the shooter cited self defense and cooperated with the investigation, handing over his gun.

The grand jury’s decision Wednesday, after reviewing evidence indicating Rasheed had instigated the incident, followed a similar decision by the Danville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

The shooter’s name has not been released.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference below:

