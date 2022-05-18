Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Health department offers hepatitis A vaccine to diners of restaurant with diagnosed employee

This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows hepatitis B virus particles, indicated in orange. The round virions, which measure 42nm in diameter, are known as Dane particles. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, a government advisory committee recommended that all U.S. adults younger than 60 be vaccinated against hepatitis B, because progress against the liver-damaging disease has stalled.(Dr. Erskine Palmer/CDC via AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Health Department is offering the hepatitis A vaccine to anyone who ate at a Brambleton Avenue Italian restaurant between April 26 and May 17.

The health department says new details have emerged as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Virginia Department of Health. The report involves an employee of Luigi’s restaurant who was recently diagnosed with hepatitis A. Initial information the employee had not handled food, but the investigation now indicates the employee “may have had limited involvement in handling food prior to the food being cooked before consumption.” The health department says, “Cooking food kills the virus that causes hepatitis A; therefore this situation does not meet the criteria of an exposure.”

As a cautionary measure, hepatitis A vaccinations will be available at the Roanoke City Health Department, 2nd Floor, 1502 Williamson Road in Roanoke:

· Thursday, May 19, 3-6 p.m.

· Friday, May 20, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Elementary School
Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school
Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Pulaski Co. arrested on multiple charges including assault, abduction
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
With company prospecting in central Virginia, a state panel is now considering the potential...
State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

Latest News

Roanoke Hepatitis A Cases Continue To Rise
Roanoke Hepatitis A Cases Continue To Rise
Roanoke COVID-19 Cases Climb, Hospitalizations Hold
COVID-19
Roanoke’s health district leader shares updates on COVID, Hepatitis
Virginia school nutrition professionals
USDA Food and Nutrition Service awards nearly $1 million training grant to Virginia Department of Education