Health department offers hepatitis A vaccine to diners of restaurant with diagnosed employee

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Health Department is offering the hepatitis A vaccine to anyone who ate at a Brambleton Avenue Italian restaurant between April 26 and May 17.

The health department says new details have emerged as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Virginia Department of Health. The report involves an employee of Luigi’s restaurant who was recently diagnosed with hepatitis A. Initial information the employee had not handled food, but the investigation now indicates the employee “may have had limited involvement in handling food prior to the food being cooked before consumption.” The health department says, “Cooking food kills the virus that causes hepatitis A; therefore this situation does not meet the criteria of an exposure.”

As a cautionary measure, hepatitis A vaccinations will be available at the Roanoke City Health Department, 2nd Floor, 1502 Williamson Road in Roanoke:

· Thursday, May 19, 3-6 p.m.

· Friday, May 20, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

