Hot weather returns by the end of the week

Increasing clouds across the region today

Next storm chance early Thursday

BIG warmup in store for late this week

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Look for plenty of sunshine to start Wednesday, but clouds will quickly be on the increase. Our highs climb into the low to mid 80s. By Wednesday night, another chance of showers and storms push back into the area which may linger into Thursday before clearing out. Thursday will feature increasing sun late in the day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A few storms could be on the stronger side as a front moves through.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast later today through Thursday.

FIRST 90s OF THE YEAR COMING

Get ready for a MAJOR warm-up by the end of the week. Friday will likely be our first 90 degree day for some places of the season. Upper 80s and low 90s are on tap even into Saturday. Any outdoor plans or graduations this weekend? You’ll want to have the H2O and the sunblock nearby! The UV Index will be in the very high range.

Temperatures soar into the 90s by Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Saturday remains hot with highs in the low 90s and muggy conditions. It may feel more like the mid/upper 90s with the humidity. Another cold front will move through the Mid Atlantic late Saturday night into Sunday. Any shower and storm chances would be most likely during the day Sunday. Should the front slow down, we may have unsettled weather into next week with a few showers. It will turn much cooler.

Another front pushes through the area on Sunday triggering more showers and storms. (WDBJ Weather)

