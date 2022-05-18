Infant’s death under investigation in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-month-old.

Deputies were called to Saunders Road Tuesday about an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced dead on scene after unsuccessful efforts to revive the child by paramedics and deputies.

The circumstances of the death are being reviewed, and no names have been released.

