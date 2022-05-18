Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Infant’s death under investigation in Bedford County

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-month-old.

Deputies were called to Saunders Road Tuesday about an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced dead on scene after unsuccessful efforts to revive the child by paramedics and deputies.

The circumstances of the death are being reviewed, and no names have been released.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Elementary School
Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school
Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Pulaski Co. arrested on multiple charges including assault, abduction
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
With company prospecting in central Virginia, a state panel is now considering the potential...
State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

Latest News

Westside Elementary School
WATCH: Roanoke City Public Schools speaks on guns found in elementary school
(Source: MGN)
WVa city council ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer
MGN
Radford man dead after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
Kevin Allen mugshot
Man sentenced for murder of woman in Lynchburg