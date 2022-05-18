Kaine sees encouraging signs in response to baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - As families with young children struggle to find baby formula, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said there are some encouraging signs.

Kaine said a major plant that shut down because of tainted product should re-open in a couple of weeks. And the Biden administration is arranging for the importation of safe baby formula from Europe.

During a teleconference with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Kaine was also asked if he supports invoking the Defense Production Act to increase supplies.

“We have a feeling that this issue is going to kind of get back to an equilibrium once the closed manufacturing plant is open again and producing at its previous volume,” Kaine said. “Then we’ll be okay, but I would say the Defense Production Act as a short-term strategy makes a lot of sense to me.”

Later in the day, President Biden did invoke the Defense Production Act, in an effort to increase manufacturing and reduce supply chain issues.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.