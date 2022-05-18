Man sentenced for murder of woman in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the killing of a woman in Lynchburg.

Kevin Allen was sentenced for the death of Cansas Crotts, found dead from a gunshot in her home on Pocahontas Street in September 2020. Allen was also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Allen, of Appomattox, had entered guilty pleas to Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in an Occupied Building, and two counts of Child Endangerment, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The charge had been first-degree murder, but the CA’s office agreed to amend it after consultation with, and approval from, the victim’s family. The amendment was made in exchange for guilty pleas on the amended charge and all other felonies.

