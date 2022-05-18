Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man sentenced for murder of woman in Lynchburg

Kevin Allen mugshot
Kevin Allen mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for the killing of a woman in Lynchburg.

Kevin Allen was sentenced for the death of Cansas Crotts, found dead from a gunshot in her home on Pocahontas Street in September 2020. Allen was also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Allen, of Appomattox, had entered guilty pleas to Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in a Felony, Discharge a Firearm in an Occupied Building, and two counts of Child Endangerment, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The charge had been first-degree murder, but the CA’s office agreed to amend it after consultation with, and approval from, the victim’s family. The amendment was made in exchange for guilty pleas on the amended charge and all other felonies.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Elementary School
Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school
Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Pulaski Co. arrested on multiple charges including assault, abduction
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
With company prospecting in central Virginia, a state panel is now considering the potential...
State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

Latest News

MGN
Radford man dead after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
Scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder are in the forecast into Thursday.
Wednesday, May 18 Midday FastCast