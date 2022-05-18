Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills and at least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl in a storage unit.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisville are investigating a drug bust where officials said they found enough narcotics to wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration report the agencies seized at least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a Louisville-area storage unit on Monday following a long-term investigation.

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is believed to be fatal, and a kilogram of the drug has the potential to kill 500,000 people, as reported by WAVE.

“While the investigation does remain ongoing, this serves as a reminder that the diligent work of officers saves lives every day,” the police department wrote on its social media page.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Elementary School
Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school
Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Pulaski Co. arrested on multiple charges including assault, abduction
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
With company prospecting in central Virginia, a state panel is now considering the potential...
State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

Latest News

Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Heard’s sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp
Scattered showers tonight with isolated storms on Thursday possible.
Wednesday Evening FastCast
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Lawmakers reach deal to help veterans exposed to burn pits
7@four: Grandin Theatre Turns 90 / Segment 3: Weather Forecast
7@four: Grandin Theatre Turns 90 / Segment 3: Weather Forecast
7@four: Grandin Theatre Turns 90 / Segment 2: Happy Birthday!
7@four: Grandin Theatre Turns 90 / Segment 2: Happy Birthday!