3,000-plus new COVID cases reported in Virginia for second consecutive day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,747,607 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 18, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,301 from the 1,744,306 reported Tuesday, a decrease from the 3,553 new cases reported Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,686,987 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 14.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 14.7% reported for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,874,507 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 82.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.5% fully vaccinated. 93% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.4% are fully vaccinated.

420 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 390 Tuesday. 109,062 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, there have been 20,328 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, the same number reported Tuesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

