Radford man dead after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford man died in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on Hazel Hollow Rd in Fairlawn, according to police.

Police say Devvin Gusman, 26, was driving a motorcycle when he lost control, drove across the double yellow lines and hit another vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

Gusman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no charges are being filed.

The Virginia State Police and Pulaski County Public Safety assisted the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

