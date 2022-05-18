Hometown Local
Suspect in Pulaski Co. arrested on multiple charges including assault, abduction

Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested David Carroll on Tuesday after responding to a domestic incident in the Hiwassee area.

He was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail and is charged with Domestic Assault, Strangulation, Brandishing a Firearm, and Abduction.

Virginia State Police also responded to the scene.

WDBJ7 has sent a request for more details regarding the case.

