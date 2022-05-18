Hometown Local
Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, right, waves in front of his...
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, right, waves in front of his wife, Lisa, while speaking at a primary night election gathering in Newtown, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party.

Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging Doug Mastriano, a far-right state senator, over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states.

But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call.

On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party’s Senate nomination.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

