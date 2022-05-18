Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated...
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated Press, March 17, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus on Wednesday while visiting Berlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said. Becerra is fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms.

HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said he will continue to work in isolation.

Becerra was last at the White House last Thursday. He is not considered a close contact of Biden.

Becerra was in Berlin for a meeting of health ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Thursday and Friday. The meeting’s focus is on drawing lessons from the pandemic, protecting the vulnerable and unvaccinated from COVID-19, and how to ease the strain on health systems.

On Tuesday, Becerra met with Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach. He separately met the head of Germany’s disease control agency, Lothar Wieler, two of the country’s top virus experts and the management of Berlin’s biggest hospital, Charite.

None of their offices immediately responded to requests for comment.

Pictures posted on social media of the meetings with Wieler showed the men standing close together outside without masks, but wearing masks while indoors.

Prior to Berlin, Becerra attended a meeting of health ministers in Bali, Indonesia.

A wave of coronavirus cases has spread recently through Washington’s political class, infecting Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House staffers and lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

___

Murphy reported from Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Elementary School
Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school
Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Pulaski Co. arrested on multiple charges including assault, abduction
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
With company prospecting in central Virginia, a state panel is now considering the potential...
State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

Latest News

Scattered showers tonight with isolated storms on Thursday possible.
Wednesday Evening FastCast
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Lawmakers reach deal to help veterans exposed to burn pits
7@four: Grandin Theatre Turns 90 / Segment 3: Weather Forecast
7@four: Grandin Theatre Turns 90 / Segment 3: Weather Forecast
7@four: Grandin Theatre Turns 90 / Segment 2: Happy Birthday!
7@four: Grandin Theatre Turns 90 / Segment 2: Happy Birthday!
New details have emerged on the Buffalo shooting suspect.
Buffalo shooting: New details on suspect