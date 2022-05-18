Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Consumers can expect to see their cellphone bills increase as companies look for ways to fight inflation.

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reports that Verizon representatives said business customers will see phone data plans increase by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents.

You can expect to see the new charges beginning in June.

This move comes on the heels of AT&T announcing similar price increases.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in an effort to compete with rising costs and wages.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Elementary School
Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school
Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Pulaski Co. arrested on multiple charges including assault, abduction
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
With company prospecting in central Virginia, a state panel is now considering the potential...
State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

Latest News

A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion...
Dog badly injured after defending woman from mountain lion attack, owner says
The country has never been more pessimistic about homeownership, with only 30% of survey...
Is the American Dream Dead? Millions Priced Out of Homeownership
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks fall sharply as Target’s woes renew inflation fears
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions