Virtual 5K to benefit survivors of trauma; members of Carilion Clinic set to participate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can sign up to participate in a virtual 5k to help survivors of trauma.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is the region’s only level 1 trauma center. As such, Carilion Clinic has a Trauma Survivors Program right here in the Roanoke Valley that you can take part in if you need assistance or services.

Those services include things like talking with a peer who has gone through a similar situation.

“Trauma is always something that’s unexpected and it’s kind of unique. You could be going across your life and be completely healthy and all of the sudden this event happens and it changes not only your life, but your family’s life forever, and to have that perspective from someone else who is truly a peer is really vital,” said Ottilia Lewis, Trauma Outreach Coordinator with Carilion Clinic.

Saturday, members of Carilion Clinic and others are welcome to get out on the greenway to participate in the Race to Rebuild.

Proceeds from that virtual race will help survivors and you can register now through the end of May. If you would like to register, click here.

If you need to contact the Trauma Survivors Program, email: traumaoutreach@carilionclinic.org or for more information on the program click here.

