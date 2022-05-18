Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Warner says internet reforms needed to fight white supremacy online

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) says the promotion of white supremacy on the internet must end.

In the wake of a mass shooting Saturday that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, Warner said he supports guard rails on social media companies to limit material that would be illegal in other forums.

Warner spoke with reporters from Washington during a teleconference Wednesday morning.

“What motivated this heinous crime in Buffalo was racism. We need to call it out,” Warner said. “And the idea of white supremacy groups being promoted oftentimes on the internet has to come to an end.”

“Many of these same activities that radicalized this shooter in Buffalo, if that same radicalization had been done through a newspaper or been done in tangible life or real life, many of these actions would have violated civil rights and other laws.”

Warner has introduced reforms in the past, and said efforts to call out racism and bigotry should have support from responsible members of both parties.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside Elementary School
Unloaded guns found at Roanoke school
Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Pulaski Co. arrested on multiple charges including assault, abduction
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms
With company prospecting in central Virginia, a state panel is now considering the potential...
State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

Latest News

As families struggle to find baby formula, Sen. Tim Kaine says there are encouraging signs the...
Kaine sees encouraging signs in response to baby formula shortage
Work Continues on Virginia State Budget
Work Continues on Virginia State Budget
Senator Kaine Speaks on Baby Formula Shortage
Senator Kaine Speaks on Baby Formula Shortage
Senator Warner Speaks on Gun-Related Violence
Senator Warner Speaks on Gun-Related Violence