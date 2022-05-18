Hometown Local
WATCH: Roanoke City Public Schools speaks on guns found in elementary school

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White is holding a news conference regarding the school district’s dealing with two unloaded guns found on an elementary school campus Tuesday.

Watch the live stream of Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. news conference above.

White said as a parent, she agrees with parents who say enough is enough, and says the district is committed to keeping students safe, and says the district is looking at the potential merits of metal detectors on campuses, saying she understands many parents are against them.

The guns were discovered at Westside Elementary School by school administration and a school resource officer after the school received a report of a weapon on school property, according to a Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson, who said school administration is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office says the school wasn’t placed on lockdown because the student and situation were isolated.

Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said at the news conference that protocols were followed, given the fact that the guns were unloaded and the situation was isolated, saying a lockdown wasn’t warranted to keep students and staff safe.

Perkins said hundreds of calls were made to families about the incident, but said many of them weren’t received, partially because many phone numbers had not been updated within the school district’s system.

White said it’s important that parents have conversations about safety with their children, and follow up by checking bookbags and other things students take to school. She said incident protocols worked at the school in this case, but it’s also important to keep working to keep gun-related incidents from happening in the first place.

