7@four previews Local Colors Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s free multicultural Local Colors Festival takes place at Elmwood Park Saturday, May 21.

The festival celebrates the many ethnic cultures from around the globe that are represented in the Roanoke Valley.

The festival opens with a Parade of Nations, where residents display the flags of their heritage and cultural dress. After that is an afternoon of ethnic diversity: Taste the dishes of international cuisines, watch dance and music performances, learn about different cultures from several exhibits, purchase vendor goods representing different cultures, and drink an international beer. Kids can create international crafts in the children’s activity area.

Watch the video to see Lisa Spencer preview the event and click here for more information.

