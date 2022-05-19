Hometown Local
American Heart Association to host Roanoke Go Red for Women Luncheon

American Heart Association(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women in the Roanoke Valley will “rock their red” Friday in support of the American Heart Association.

The AHA is welcoming people back to the Hotel Roanoke for their annual Go Red for Women Luncheon.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and allows you to support survivors, enjoy a silent auction and listen to keynote speaker Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato from Huddle Up Moms.

WDBJ7′s Kate Capodanno will be emceeing the event.

You still have time to buy a ticket to attend.

