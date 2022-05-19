Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

City of Roanoke announces new alert system for emergency situations

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Star City Alerts are now available to all Roanoke residents during emergency situations, replacing the previous reverse 911 system, according to an announcement by the city.

The alerts are a free service that allow people to get notifications sent from state and local authorities on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

The switch to Star City Alerts, according to the city, allows residents to receive alerts via text, email and voice message that can provide “critical information during emergency situations.”

People signed up for alerts will receive “reliable information about severe weather alerts, missing persons, evacuations due to hazardous materials or gas line ruptures, and interruptions to city services, including tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location,” according to the city.

Battalion Chief of Emergency Management Trevor Shannon says, ‘Star City Alerts will greatly improve the City of Roanoke’s ability to communicate with our residents, employees and visitors in a timely manner. This system will enhance public safety during storms and other emergency events, as well, during the hundreds of special events that are brought to the city each year. Finally, translation services are built into the program to allow improved communication with our non-English speaking residents and guests.”

Click here to sign up for Star City Alerts and input your information and notification preferences. Once you’re registered, information and preferences can be updated here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Infant’s death under investigation in Bedford County
Health department offers hepatitis A vaccine to diners of restaurant with diagnosed employee
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Westside Elementary School
“Enough is enough.” Schools superintendent speaks on guns found in elementary school

Latest News

Lawmakers respond to no-votes for FDA spending bill to deal with formula shortage
Isimemen Etute in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 19 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt...
Suspect in alleged sex-related killing plans not-guilty plea
Isolated severe storms possible.
Thursday, May 19 Midday FastCast
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Shooting in Christiansburg leads to temporary shelter-in-place at elementary school