City of Roanoke announces new alert system for emergency situations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Star City Alerts are now available to all Roanoke residents during emergency situations, replacing the previous reverse 911 system, according to an announcement by the city.

The alerts are a free service that allow people to get notifications sent from state and local authorities on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies.

The switch to Star City Alerts, according to the city, allows residents to receive alerts via text, email and voice message that can provide “critical information during emergency situations.”

People signed up for alerts will receive “reliable information about severe weather alerts, missing persons, evacuations due to hazardous materials or gas line ruptures, and interruptions to city services, including tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location,” according to the city.

Battalion Chief of Emergency Management Trevor Shannon says, ‘Star City Alerts will greatly improve the City of Roanoke’s ability to communicate with our residents, employees and visitors in a timely manner. This system will enhance public safety during storms and other emergency events, as well, during the hundreds of special events that are brought to the city each year. Finally, translation services are built into the program to allow improved communication with our non-English speaking residents and guests.”

Click here to sign up for Star City Alerts and input your information and notification preferences. Once you’re registered, information and preferences can be updated here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.