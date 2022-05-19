Hometown Local
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Showtimers Community Theatre presents “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

The play, based on the book, will run from May 20 through May 22nd
The cast includes Showtimers veterans, along with the 15-year-old actor who portrays the main character, Christopher
The cast includes Showtimers veterans, along with the 15-year-old actor who portrays the main character, Christopher(Showtimers Community Theatre)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a coming of age story surrounding the death of a dog.

“It’s about a 15-year-old boy named Christopher who basically stumbles across the body of his neighbor’s dog brutally murdered one night,” says Corey Stewart, who’s directing the play of the same name at Showtimers Community Theatre.

From there, Stewart says Christopher sets off on an adventure to solve the mystery.

Stewart recommends parents use their own discretion as to whether it’s appropriate material for their children.

He says the show could be cathartic for families experiencing death.

“There are questions that get asked in this show that some families should be asking and should be watching,” says Stewart.

Stewart credits a talented local cast for bringing the show to life, including the teenage actor who plays Christopher.

“We have a 15-year-old, Connor Wheeler. He’s wonderful. He’s been an absolute treat to work with. It’s been a pretty amazing process watching him grow as an actor,” says Stewart.

The cast also includes nine adults, featuring some newcomers and some Showtimers veterans.

Stewart says there’s just something special about community theatre.

“I worked professionally in film and TV, but I always kept coming back to theatre. It’s just a wonderful place to be able to not only get to flex your theatrical muscle, but you get to work with people who maybe haven’t had a chance to do some of the things-- it’s just a really beautiful place to create art together,” Stewart says.

And if you’re thinking the acting bug might bite, Stewart says just try out for a show and see what happens.

“You get up on stage and sometimes you find you have something in you that you never realized,” says Stewart.

If you’d like to buy tickets, click on this link.

