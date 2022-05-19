Hometown Local
Isolated storms with temperatures soaring

Many areas will see the first 90s of the season Fri-Sat
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • A few isolated storms are possible today
  • Temperatures warm into the upper 80s this afternoon
  • BIG warmup in store for late this week

THURSDAY

Thursday will feature variably cloudy skies in the morning with increasing sun late in the day. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s. While most of the days should remain dry, a few storms are possible along a warm front moving to the north. Should any storms develop, we could see a few stronger ones with gusty wind and hail.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast later today through Thursday.

FIRST 90s OF THE YEAR COMING

Get ready for a MAJOR warm-up by the end of the week. Friday will likely be our first 90 degree day for some places of the season. Upper 80s and low tom mid 90s are on tap even into Saturday. Any outdoor plans or graduations this weekend? You’ll want to have the H2O and the sunblock nearby! The UV Index will be in the very high range.

Highs climb well into the 90s for the first time this year.(WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

Saturday remains hot with highs in the low 90s and muggy conditions. It may feel more like the mid/upper 90s with the humidity. Another cold front will move through the Mid Atlantic late Saturday night into Sunday. Any shower and storm chances would be most likely during the day Sunday. Should the front slow down, we may have unsettled weather into next week with a few showers. It will turn much cooler.

Another front pushes through the area on Sunday triggering more showers and storms.(WDBJ Weather)

