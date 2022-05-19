Lawmakers respond to no-votes for FDA spending bill to deal with formula shortage

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ/AP) - Republican lawmakers representing Virginia have issued statements about their voting no Wednesday to a $28 million emergency spending bill to boost resources at the Food and Drug Administration, passed by a mostly Democrat-vs-Republican party line vote of 231-192.

The bill is part of a plan by Washington politicians to deal with a domestic shortage of baby formula caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant.

Three Republican Congressmen from our area, Rep. Ben Cline, Rep. Morgan Griffith, and Rep. Bob Good, all voted against that spending bill; their comments are as follows:

Rep. Ben Cline (R-5):

“H.R. 7790 gave the FDA $28 million without any specific plan as to how the money would be spent or how it would be used to address the baby formula shortage,” Cline said. “The bill was an attempt by Speaker Pelosi to distract from the Biden Administration’s failure to address this growing crisis. Instead, I wrote to the Administration this week and supported passage of legislation that will directly address this issue for vulnerable populations. I also cosponsored a bill to immediately remove burdensome regulations and permit the swift import of new types and brands of baby formula.”

Rep. Bob Good (R-5):

“House Democrats continue to throw money at problems and hope the American people don’t notice they have no actual solutions. This bill would send $28 million to an agency that has mishandled the formula crisis from the start, and with no plan or direction to address the shortage. Speaker Pelosi should also stop acting like Congress has a blank check from the American people when Washington has already run up over $30 trillion in debt.”

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9):

“The formula shortage is a serious problem, and I support legislative solutions that will help fix it. Yesterday, I voted for H.R. 7791, which provides regulatory flexibility to make sure safe infant formula is available for families in need of it.

“The $28 million in additional funding to the FDA for salaries and bureaucratic overhead will not help solve the shortage. The FDA knew last year that a formula shortage was likely and then sat idly by while shortages increased. It failed to act with appropriate urgency to safely reopen Abbott’s Michigan plant. The $28 million would not purchase infant formula but pay for FDA salaries, etc., and did not include measures for improved accountability.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.