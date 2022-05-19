Lynchburg art organization holds exhibit to support Ukrainian aid

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg art organization will do a special exhibit for Ukraine this summer.

Riverviews Artspace plans to hold an exhibit called “Sunflowers for Ukraine” from July through mid-August.

They say the exhibit will allow Lynchburg to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Folks will also have the opportunity to purchase pieces, with money going toward humanitarian aid.

“Each artist is asked to give us a base donation price and the base donation price is the starting point and we hope people actually pay more for the artwork, because all the proceeds are going to the Ukrainian people,” said Brooke Marcy, curator.

Those who buy a piece will receive it at the end of the exhibition’s run in August.

