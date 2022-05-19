Hometown Local
New class of recruits will be largest to join Roanoke Fire-EMS

Roanoke Fire-EMS Recruits
Roanoke Fire-EMS Recruits(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno and Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a unique class of recruits making their way through Fire and EMS training in the Roanoke Valley.

They all come from different experiences but share one powerful reason to start a new career, a passion for public service.

“Today’s tough and challenging but good we are learning a lot,” Recruit Kevin Hutchens said.

Twenty-five recruits are putting their bodies and minds to the test as they work to become the area’s newest firefighters.

The interesting thing about this class, all of them will be joining Roanoke Fire-EMS after they graduate.

“I mean Roanoke City is one of the best fire departments. I mean even as a little kid I remember the engines pulling out of station one and I mean that’s who I want to work for,” Hutchens said.

Those types of memories became planted in the minds of recruits like Travis Reedy, whose path to the uniform is unique like everyone else in the program.

“I was a teacher for 15 years and I actually had a student collapse one day and I had no idea what to do,” Reedy said. “These guys showed up and I decided I wanted to be one of these guys.”

They’re only in week two of training, but said they’re enjoying the experience and will be excited to kick off their careers with the same group they met on day one.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said this class will be the largest it has ever had. The new crew will train for months until they are ready for graduation in October.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

