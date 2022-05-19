Hometown Local
Percent positive COVID cases in Virginia over 15%

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,751,443 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 18, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,836 from the 1,744,306 reported Wednesday, an increase from the 3,301 new cases reported Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,704,030 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 15.2% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 14.8% reported for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,879,821 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 82.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.5% fully vaccinated. 93% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.5% are fully vaccinated.

412 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 420 Wednesday. 109,122 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, there have been 20,332 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, an increase from the 20,328 reported Wednesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

