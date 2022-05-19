RAM Clinic to offer free medical care in southwest Virginia

Emory, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-day clinic will offer free medical, dental and vision care this weekend in southwestern Virginia.

Remote Area Medical is coming to the campus of Emory & Henry College near Abingdon Saturday and Sunday.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required.

Kim Faulkinbury is the Clinic Coordinator.

“We help people who don’t have anywhere else to turn,” Faulkinbury told WDBJ7 in a telephone interview Thursday afternoon.

“Our whole goal is to see people as individuals and as people, and give them the care that they need, and not let any of the other barriers that exist in our society stand between them and the care that they need.”

Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lot will open no later than midnight Friday.

