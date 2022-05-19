Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Report: Rents in US hit record high

A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
A new report found rents hit a record high in April.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Renters across the U.S. are paying more to stay in their homes, and the trend looks like it will continue.

A report from realtor.com shows the national median rent for the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was over $1,800 a month in April.

That’s a jump of nearly 17% from a year ago, and the highest on record.

If the trend continues, the report projects the national median rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are, however, signs of possible relief for renters. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April after peaking in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Infant’s death under investigation in Bedford County
Health department offers hepatitis A vaccine to diners of restaurant with diagnosed employee
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Westside Elementary School
“Enough is enough.” Schools superintendent speaks on guns found in elementary school

Latest News

7@four Previews Local Colors Festival
7@four Previews Local Colors Festival
The "Sunflowers for Ukraine" exhibit will run from July 1 to August 18.
Lynchburg art organization holds exhibit to support Ukrainian aid
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
The University of Lynchburg held their undergraduate commencement Thursday.
University of Lynchburg celebrates graduation