Shooting in Christiansburg leads to temporary shelter-in-place at elementary school

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting approximately two miles away from Falling Branch Elementary School in Christiansburg led to a shelter in place Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Public Schools.

The shooting occurred at a McDonald’s on Roanoke St, according to the Communications Director of the Town of Christiansburg.

Officials say one person has a non-life-threatening injury after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Christiansburg Police Department asked the school to take all children inside while they completed their investigation. The school was in a shelter-in-place for 10 minutes.

The scene is secure and a weapon was recovered. Officials say there’s no threat to the community.

Montgomery County says Falling Branch Elementary has resumed normal operating hours and most students should not have noticed a disruption in their day.

