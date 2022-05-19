Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Shooting in Christiansburg leads to temporary shelter-in-place at elementary school

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting approximately two miles away from Falling Branch Elementary School in Christiansburg led to a shelter in place Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Public Schools.

The shooting occurred at a McDonald’s on Roanoke St, according to the Communications Director of the Town of Christiansburg.

Officials say one person has a non-life-threatening injury after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Christiansburg Police Department asked the school to take all children inside while they completed their investigation. The school was in a shelter-in-place for 10 minutes.

The scene is secure and a weapon was recovered. Officials say there’s no threat to the community.

Montgomery County says Falling Branch Elementary has resumed normal operating hours and most students should not have noticed a disruption in their day.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Infant’s death under investigation in Bedford County
Health department offers hepatitis A vaccine to diners of restaurant with diagnosed employee
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
The annual Lyrics on the Lake event will not take place this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake music festival canceled; Bridgewater Plaza businesses react
Westside Elementary School
“Enough is enough.” Schools superintendent speaks on guns found in elementary school

Latest News

Isolated severe storms possible.
Thursday, May 19 Midday FastCast
Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks on the state of education in Virginia... 5.19.22
WATCH: Governor Youngkin discusses state of education in Virginia
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Percent positive COVID cases in Virginia over 15%
Megan's Mornin' Crafts: Summer Edition
Megan's Mornin' Crafts: Summer Edition