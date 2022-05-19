Suspect in alleged sex-related killing plans not-guilty plea

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2021 killing in Blacksburg says he plans to plead not guilty to second-degree murder.

An arraignment was held Thursday for former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute, accused of killing Jerry Paul Smith.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin May 25.

Smith, 40, was found dead in his apartment June 1. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the head.

Isimemen Etute, left, and defense attorney Jimmy Turk in Christiansburg Va. Thursday May 19 2022. (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool) (MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))

In previous court hearings, Etute’s attorney, Jimmy Turk, provided some details about the apparent link between the suspect and the victim. He said Etute and Smith had matched on the dating site Tinder, but Smith’s Tinder profile indicated he was a woman named Angie. The Commonwealth’s Attorney says the two first met April 10 for oral sex, and Etute didn’t realize Smith was a man until they met again May 31.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says Etute punched Smith five times in the head, making Smith fall, at which point Etute stepped on Smith’s head. An exam indicated every bone in Smith’s face was broken, and he had missing and broken teeth.

