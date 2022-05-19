University of Lynchburg celebrates graduation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time since 2019, a single spring undergraduate commencement was held at the University of Lynchburg.

Last year multiple commencements were held to minimize the amount of people in one place and to celebrate 2020′s grads.

There were lots of smiles Thursday as graduates were eager to get their diplomas.

“As you leave this place, please do remember these lessons learned and build your future atop our three pillars of servant leadership, diversity and innovation,” said Alison Morrison-Shetlar, university president.

It wasn’t long after that when the line started forming, and one by one, students had their names called, with proud parents looking on.

These graduates had their college journey impacted by coronavirus, but say they powered through and became stronger.

“We all had to adapt in that exact moment and work with it,” said Allyssa Bostic.

“It’s been difficult, but I think everyone who had to go through it is all the better for it,” said Calder Miller.

And to make it to this day is a feeling like no other.

“I’m super excited. I don’t know how to feel. It’s so exciting,” said Kelsi McKenna.

“Right now I’m feeling pretty good. Feels good to actually graduate college, so it’s a big milestone for me,” said Jeremiah Allen.

Some are planning to continue their education while others are planning to jump straight into the workforce.

