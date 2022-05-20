Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Career signing day held at Campbell County Technical Center

Brookville High School student Emily Saunders, seated with her cosmetology instructor at the...
Brookville High School student Emily Saunders, seated with her cosmetology instructor at the Campbell County Technical Center, Hannah David, and with Studio, Style and Spa (Forest, VA) owner Kim Hall. Emily signed her "letter of intent" for full-time employment as a stylist with Studio, Style and Spa.(Campbell County Technical Center)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday was signing day at Campbell County Schools’ Career and Technical Education Center.

This day was to “celebrate and recognize students graduating high school who will directly enter the workforce as a result of their education,” according to the school division.

Secondary objectives include:

· Highlight the many lucrative opportunities for students participating in CTE Education programs.

· Encourage businesses to engage with CTE students prior to graduation to help fulfill their workforce needs.

· Encourage students to continue to strive for excellence as their high school career ends and their future career begins.

At the signing day event, students and industry representatives signed “letters of intent” that outline the expectations of the students by the companies, plus how much each company will pay each student and what benefits and training will be provided for each student/employee.

Caption

A statement from Campbell County Schools reads:

Campbell County Schools strives to provide a world-class education that enables every student to choose and pursue any post K12 endeavor. As a division we have various ways we highlight, celebrate and recognize students who are pursuing a military enlistment, college enrollment or even scholarship opportunities beyond their experiences in Campbell County. This recognition will help fuel the perception that students who are moving into the workforce directly out of high school will be highly successful, and that this accomplishment is one to be celebrated. By recognizing the students who will be entering the workforce we will also be adding value to the career preparation training they have received in high school and validating and quantifying the “value” of the career training through CTE.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Shooting in Christiansburg leads to temporary shelter-in-place at elementary school
Jordan Scheffler mugshot
Father arrested in death of infant in Bedford County
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
City of Roanoke announces new alert system for emergency situations

Latest News

Courtesy: Event Facebook page
First ever Boones Mill FireHouseFest is Saturday
Courtesy: Event Facebook page
CPR & AED Education Day coming to various locations Saturday
Laurie Coleman will spend four years in prison.
Bedford woman convicted of manslaughter to spend four years in prison
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation providing protections for animals bred and...
Feds sue operator of Virginia dog breeding facility, seize beagles