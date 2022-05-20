Carilion Clinic relaxing visitation restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Carilion Clinic Release) - All Carilion Clinic facilities will return to pre-pandemic visitor policies as of Monday, May 23, with exceptions for COVID-19 patients.

“Having family and friends at the bedside is a huge benefit for our patients, and we’re excited to be able to offer that again,” said Michael Abbott, Pharm.D., senior vice president for hospital operations. “Safety of our staff and patients remains our top priority. Visitors will still be asked to mask, safety precautions like social distancing remain in place, and we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 should we need to make future adjustments.”

Visitors who are sick are urged not to visit patients. Visitation is also urged not to take place if the visitors have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with known or suspected COVID-19 within the past 10 days. Screening signs are located at every entrance, and visitors are asked to review the instructions before entering to ensure it is safe for them to visit.

Patients confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 are still restricted to no visitors for adults with the exception of end-of-life care, medical necessity or patients in labor, and two parents or guardians for pediatric patients.

“Vaccines remain critical in ensuring that we minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Abbott. Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to find a vaccine near you.

Visit CarilionClinic.org/visitor-guidelines for more information.

