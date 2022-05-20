Civil rights restored to thousands of Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to 3,500 Virginians have seen their civil rights restored, the Governor’s Office announced Friday.

The move was made after consideration engineered by the Secretary of the Commonwealth, in conjunction with the Department of Corrections, with thorough consideration by the Department of Elections, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Compensation Board.

“I am encouraged that over 3,400 Virginians will take this critical first step towards vibrant futures as citizens with full civil rights,” added Youngkin. “Individuals with their rights restored come from every walk of life and are eager to provide for themselves, their families and put the past behind them for a better tomorrow.”

Rights will be restored by the administration on an ongoing basis. Those looking to apply should visit the restoration of rights website.

