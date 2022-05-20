Hometown Local
COVID hospitalizations in Virginia up slightly

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,755,290 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, May 20, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,847 from the 1,751,443 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than Thursday’s 3,836 new cases.

429 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 412 Thursday. 109,196 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 13,721,401 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 15.6% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 15.2% reported for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,885,102 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 82.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.6% fully vaccinated. 93% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.5% are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, there have been 20,338 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,332 reported Thursday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

