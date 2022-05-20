Crews respond to house fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department worked in the early hours of this morning to put out a house fire.

Lynchburg emergency services tell WDBJ7 that the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 700-block of Grady Street.

We’re told that the call came in around 12:41 a.m.

Fire crews were on the scene for two to three hours to extinguish the fire.

There is no word on any injuries or what started that fire.

