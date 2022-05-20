Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Lynchburg

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(WLUC)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department worked in the early hours of this morning to put out a house fire.

Lynchburg emergency services tell WDBJ7 that the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 700-block of Grady Street.

We’re told that the call came in around 12:41 a.m.

Fire crews were on the scene for two to three hours to extinguish the fire.

There is no word on any injuries or what started that fire.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Shooting in Christiansburg leads to temporary shelter-in-place at elementary school
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
The weekend stays hot with highs in the 90s from Friday through Sunday.
Storms taper off with a hot start to the weekend
Health department offers hepatitis A vaccine to diners of restaurant with diagnosed employee

Latest News

Approaching front to bring the heat and more rain chances.
Friday May 20th AM FastCast
These loaded guns were detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional...
Rising number of guns detected at TSA checkpoints
Free clinic will provide medical, dental and vision care in southwest Virginia.
RAM Clinic to offer free medical care in southwest Virginia
Guns Detected at TSA Checkpoints
Guns Detected at TSA Checkpoints