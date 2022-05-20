Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Feds sue operator of Virginia dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation providing protections for animals bred and...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation providing protections for animals bred and sold for experiments.(wdbj)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal officials have accused a company that runs a Virginia facility breeding dogs for research of violating animal welfare law and recently seized at least 145 beagles found to be in acute distress.

That’s according to a lawsuit the government filed Thursday against Envigo RMS. The facility in Cumberland County has been under increasing scrutiny for months, drawing concerns from animal rights groups, members of Congress and Virginia lawmakers.

Repeated federal inspections since Envigo acquired the facility in 2019 have found dozens of violations.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Shooting in Christiansburg leads to temporary shelter-in-place at elementary school
Jordan Scheffler mugshot
Father arrested in death of infant in Bedford County
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike
Police officer accused of leaving child with mental health issues unattended outside facility
City of Roanoke announces new alert system for emergency situations

Latest News

Courtesy: Event Facebook page
First ever Boones Mill FireHouseFest is Saturday
Courtesy: Event Facebook page
CPR & AED Education Day coming to various locations Saturday
Laurie Coleman will spend four years in prison.
Bedford woman convicted of manslaughter to spend four years in prison
Brookville High School student Emily Saunders, seated with her cosmetology instructor at the...
Career signing day held at Campbell County Technical Center